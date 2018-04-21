Coimbatore journalists protest against Ve Shekher's derogatory post

[India], Apr 21: A group of journalists staged a silent protest in front District Collector's office in Coimbatore against Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) leader S Ve Shekher's for his social media post about a woman journalist.

More than 50 journalists gathered at District Collector's office and demanded the arrest of the BJP leader.

Earlier on April 20, journalists in Chennai protested against Shekher outside the BJP's office.

In the now-deleted post, Shekher reacted on the apology of Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit for inappropriately touching a woman journalist's face and said that the latter should "wash his hand with phenyl" for having touched the woman scribe.

He later removed the post and tender an apology for it.