Coimbatore Traffic Police introduce swiping machines to collect fines

[India], May 01 (ANI): Coimbatore Traffic Police, on Monday, enhanced their cashless fine collection system by introducing 70 Point of Sale machines (swiping machine) to collect fines from traffic violators.

Offenders who receive a challan will now be enabled to pay the corresponding fine instantly using either a credit or a debit card.

So far, traffic violation related fines were collected either via cash payments or through the e-challan system. The entire process was made much more convenient with the introduction of the new swipe machines.

The city police will also launch a new initiative called 'No Accident Day' in the city, wherein no fines would be imposed, rather, motorists and the police will jointly raise awareness about traffic rules and safe driving. This will be held on a trial basis once a month and later will be held on a weekly basis in the city. (ANI)