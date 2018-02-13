Coin toss issue: Harsimrat Kaur targets Amarinder Singh's govt.

[India] February 13 (ANI): Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday condemned the coin tossing decision by Congress leader and Punjab Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for the post of professor and said this shows quality of ministers in Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's cabinet.

"There are some criteria to take such decisions but this man is just tossing the coin. This indicates the quality of ministers in Amarinder Singh's cabinet. Public should vote him out immediately," Shiromani Akali Dal leader told ANI.

She added that such method to employ someone shows Channi's frivolous way of thinking. "He does not even know what achievements Captain Amarinder Singh government has attained so far. Without thinking of a right person to be transferred to the right place, he is using a coin to allot the professors, which is insane," the Union Minister said. Clarifying his stand on the coin decision for the post of professor, Punjab Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi today said the process was carried out with transparency and without any corruption. Channi claimed that the two candidates, between whom the toss was made, had the same level of merits and they themselves proposed the idea of this way of decision. A recent viral video has shown Punjab Technical Education Minister tossing a coin to decide a transfer case. The incident has prompted the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to demand Channi's resignation. (ANI)