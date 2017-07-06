  1. Sify.com
  Coincidence: Ever heard of the city named Modi'in? It's in Israel

Last Updated: Thu, Jul 06, 2017 07:39 hrs
'Apka swagat hai mere dost', Netanyahu welcomes Modi with warm hug

New Delhi: On Tuesday evening, Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport. The formal handshake was followed by a bear hug.

Netanyahu welcomed Modi with the words, "Aapka swagat hai mere dost.” He also went on to add, “We love India, we admire your culture, your democracy."

Modi's visit to Israel is being hailed as a historic one, since this is the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Israel. Netanyahu said, "We’ve been waiting for you for 70 years."

In what would be termed a grand synchronicity of events, during PM Modi's visit to Israel, a road sign has captured the attention of Twitterati. It reads: Modi'in

The city, Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut, is situated in central Israel, around 35 kilometres southeast of Tel Aviv. This is what Froim Ditza, head of public diplomacy, Embassy of Israel, haad to share on the microblogging site:

Today marks the last of the three-day visit of the Indian PM in Israel.

