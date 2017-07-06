Coincidence: Ever heard of the city named Modi'in? It's in Israel

New Delhi: On Tuesday evening, Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport. The formal handshake was followed by a bear hug.

Netanyahu welcomed Modi with the words, "Aapka swagat hai mere dost.” He also went on to add, “We love India, we admire your culture, your democracy."

Modi's visit to Israel is being hailed as a historic one, since this is the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Israel. Netanyahu said, "We’ve been waiting for you for 70 years."

In what would be termed a grand synchronicity of events, during PM Modi's visit to Israel, a road sign has captured the attention of Twitterati. It reads: Modi'in The city, Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut, is situated in central Israel, around 35 kilometres southeast of Tel Aviv. This is what Froim Ditza, head of public diplomacy, Embassy of Israel, haad to share on the microblogging site: The arrival of PM #ModiInIsrael reflected even on road signs on the way from #Jerusalem to the airport :) pic.twitter.com/T6zXA0Jsce — Froim Ditza (@Froim) July 4, 2017 Today marks the last of the three-day visit of the Indian PM in Israel.