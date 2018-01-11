Cold wave chokes rail, road, air traffic in Northern India

[India] Jan. 11 (ANI): The intense cold wave choked rail, road, and air traffic in Northern India.

Several parts of North India, including Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region, were engulfed in dense fog as temperatures continue to dip on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, 22 trains were cancelled in Delhi, which included: 15484 Mahananda Express, 11901 MTJ KKDE Express, 11902 KKDE MTJ Express, 12420 Gomti Express, 12419 Gomti Express, 12459 NDLS ASR Express, 12460 NDLS ASR Express, 13258 Jansadharan Express, 14006 Lichchavi Express, 14008 Sadbhawana Express, 14208 Padmawat Express, 14212 NDLS AGC Intercity, 14211 NDLS AGC Intercity, 14218 Uchahar Express, 14316 Intercity Express, 14315 Intercity Express, 14323 NDLS Inter City Express, 14324 NDLS Inter City Express, 14674 Shaheed Express, 1468 Jalandhar City Express, 14681 Jalandhar City Express, and 15602 New Delhi SCL Express.

Also 30 trains coming to Delhi were running late due to dense fog. These were: North East EXP, Faizalka Delhi Express, Avadh Asaam Express, Seemanchal Express, Kirasr Express, Farakka Express, Mahabodhi Express, Bihar S Kranti, Vaishali Express, Rewa Express, Kaifiyat Express, Patna Rajdhani, Dibrugarh Rajdhani, Swatantrta Senani Express, Gondwana Express, JU DEE Express, Shramjeevi Express, Sapt Kranti Express, Avadh Asaam Express, Poorva Express, Magadh Express, Satyagrah Express, Faizabad Express, Intercity Express, Kissan Express, Kalka Mail Express, Ranchi, New Delhi Express, Patalkot Express, and Chhindwara S Rohilla. Flights were also being grounded as visibility levels drop to below 100 metres. Total 143 persons died due to the cold wave in Uttar Pradesh. Bihar has shut schools till Saturday due to the prevailing cold conditions. Many places in Jammu and Kashmir are facing sub-zero temperatures. The Dal Lake in Srinagar city froze at many places. Kargil in Ladakh recorded bone-chilling night temperature at minus 23.6 degree Celsius, lowest in Jammu and Kashmir this season. Leh was the second coldest town in the state with the minimum temperature recorded at minus 17.4 degrees Celsius. (ANI)