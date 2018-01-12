Cold wave disrupts railways

[India], Jan 12 (ANI): The intense cold wave continues to choke rail, road, and air traffic in Northern India.

Several parts of North India, including Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region, were engulfed in dense fog as temperature remained low on Friday.

On Friday morning, a total of 50 trains, arriving in Delhi, were delayed, while five were rescheduled.

Meanwhile, schools in Bihar have been shut till Saturday due to the prevailing cold conditions.

Many places in Jammu and Kashmir are facing sub-zero temperatures. The Dal Lake in Srinagar city froze at many places. (ANI)