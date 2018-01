[India], Jan 24 (ANI): As many as 18 trains were cancelled, 25 delayed and three rescheduled due to low visibility caused by the persisting cold wave, here on Wednesday.

As per the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature will be 20 degree Celsius while the minimum is expected to fall down to seven degrees.

On the same note, Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal's Dhanaulti received fresh snowfall today, while Shimla received its first snow of the season on Tuesday. (ANI)