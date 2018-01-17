Cold wave hampers train services in Delhi

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): As the cold wave continues to intensify across Northern India, train services on Wednesday have been hampered due to operational reasons, thus disrupting normal routine.

As per the Chief Public Relations Officer of the Northern Railway, 21 trains have been delayed, 13 cancelled and four rescheduled.

The Meteorological Department has predicted a maximum temperature of 25 degree Celsius with lows of eight degrees.

Furthermore, shallow fog is expected to be seen in the national capital. (ANI)