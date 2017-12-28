Cold wave: Yogi orders relief measures for homeless, poor

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday issued instructions to all district magistrates to ensure proper arrangements for poor, destitute and homeless in the cold wave and inclement weather conditions sweeping the state for the past few days.

He said that officials should also monitor the relief measures in a sustained manner and warned them not to be callous in this regard.

A state government spokesman said in accordance with the instructions of the Chief Minister, relief measures against cold weather were being rolled out in all the districts.

Under these measures, night shelters have been established, bonfires lit up and free blankets distributed to the poor and needy. The spokesman further said that till Wednesday, 23,657 bonfires had been lit across the state, 1,64,276 free blankets distributed to the needy and 708 night shelters had been established in the state.