Cold Wednesday morning in Delhi, air quality 'severe'

New Delhi: It was a cold Wednesday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 6.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, as Delhi continued to remain under 'severe' air pollution, Met officials said.

"There was shallow to moderate fog in the morning. The sky will remain mainly clear throughout the day with haze and smoke thereafter," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 86 per cent.

Meanwhile, the pollution level went up to 'severe' from 'very poor' with the air quality index being at 432, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research. The major air pollutants were PM 2.5 and PM 10. Tuesday's maximum temperature settled at 23 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at four degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.