Collective work needed to mitigate climate change: PM Modi

[India], Apr. 22 (ANI): On the occasion of World Earth Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for collective work to mitigate the menace of climate change.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter and said, "On #EarthDay, let us reaffirm our commitment towards creating a better planet for our future generations. Let us work together to mitigate the menace of climate change. This would be a great tribute to our beloved Mother Earth."

In another tweet, he complimented those who are working towards promoting harmony with nature.

"I compliment all those individuals and organisations who are working towards promoting harmony with nature and ensuring sustainable development. #EarthDay," he added. Echoing similar sentiments, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu urged the citizens to do their bit for the environment. "In Amaravati, we are focussing on providing green cover, promoting electric vehicles and energy efficient appliances to make the city eco-friendly. This #EarthDay, we urge the citizens to do their bit for the environment. A green city is a happy city," Naidu said. He also announced that the Andhra Pradesh is taking significant steps to ensure the conservation. "In Andhra Pradesh, we are taking significant steps to ensure the conservation and preservation of our natural resources," he added. On Earth Day, people in several parts of the world take out rallies, sign petitions, plant trees, clean up their towns, and roads in order to send a message to conserve and preserve the environment. This year, the theme of Earth Day is End Plastic Pollution. (ANI)