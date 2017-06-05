College students, BJP members pledge to make a 'greener' Assam

[India], June 5 (ANI): Kamkhaya Prasad Tassa, Lok Sabha MP from Assam's Johrat, along with district BJP workers, district administration officers, staff and students of Johrat Medical College planted about 500 saplings inside the campus.

"We planted 200 plants and the medical college planted 300 plants. Despite enough plantation in Assam, we want Assam to be greener than other states. We want more fruits and medicinal plants to be planted," the MP said following the drive.

BJP workers along with the medical college students pledged to make Assam a greener state.

"Today, the medical college and BJP together planted trees. We appeal every college in Assam to plant at least one sapling in their campus. We want the whole Assam to be green", he added. The whole district celebrated World Environment Day, as hundreds of saplings were planted across Johrat. (ANI)