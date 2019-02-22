Collegium at fault, not Centre for vacancies in high courts: CJI tells petitioner

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Friday stated that around 70 to 80 files relating to appointment of judges are pending with Collegium and only 27 files are with the Central government.

The statement from the bench comprised of CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna came while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Centre for PIL seeking directions to the Central government to expedite the appointment of judges to the higher judiciary.

“As CJI, I am telling you only 27 files are with the government. 70 to 80 files are with the Collegium”, added CJI Gogoi. The matter has been adjourned for six weeks. (ANI)