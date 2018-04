[India], Apr 8 (ANI): At least four people died and five others were injured after a car collided with a state transport corporation bus near Haliyal town of Karnataka.

While the car, which had nine people on board, was travelling from Dharwad to Dandeli, the bus was going from Haliyal to Dharwad.

The injured were admitted to hospital.

Police have begun an investigation on the matter. (ANI)