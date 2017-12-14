'Combating Parliament attack a significant achievement for CRPF'

[India], December 13 (ANI): Director General (DG) Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), RR Bhatnagar on Wednesday lauded the security forces deployed at the Parliament during 2001 terror attack and said it was significant operation for the CRPF.

Speaking to ANI on the 16 anniversary of the attack, Bhatnagar said "this was an achievement of security forces deployed there. Kamlesh Kumari who sacrificed herself was honoured with Ashok Chakra and other five jawans with Shaurya Chakra."

"It was a significant operation for CRPF," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tribute to martyrs of the 2001 Parliament terrorist attack at Parliament House complex. Among other leaders present on the occasion were Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, former PM Manmohan Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and Union minister Sushma Swaraj. On remembering the fateful December 13, 2001, five terrorists infiltrated the Parliament House precincts and killed six Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel and a gardener in the firing with automatic weapons they subsequently opened. Meanwhile, all five terrorists too were killed in the counter-attack by security personnel. (ANI)