Come forward and build 'new Odisha': Pradhan to migrant Odias

[India], Sept 3 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday urged the Odia community residing in other states to come forward and work towards building a 'new Odisha'.

"Migrant Odias have had a significant contribution in the development of other states. Time has come to create a new identity of Odisha. Odias have to become entrepreneurs and not just employees. We all have to come forward and build a 'New Odisha'," Pradhan tweeted.

"The juggernaut needs to be kept rolling for Odisha to be the hub of economic development. Odisha's rice and fisheries has a huge demand in the gulf. We have to create ample opportunities for entrepreneurship in the state for the overall development of Odisha and its people," he added.

Pradhan attended the closing ceremony of the Odisha Parba in Surat today. "I am thankful to the people of Surat. They have showed their big heart by conducting Odisha Parv. We were earlier conducting it in Delhi. Now the people of the Odia community have done it in Surat. Odia community has a special place in Surat and other cities in Gujarat," Pradhan told media. From New Delhi, the two-day Odisha Parba has reached Surat and in future it will be celebrated in other parts of the country, Pradhan said. (ANI)