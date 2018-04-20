Come forward to create peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir: Vice Pres

[India], Apr 20 (ANI): Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that there is a need for all to come forward and create a peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir valley.

"Even today, Kashmir is a big issue for us. We all have to come forward to create a peaceful atmosphere in the Valley," Naidu said.

Naidu's statement comes amid ceasefire violations, terror incidents that continue to mar the peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Violating ceasefire every other day, Pakistan continues to further its subversive activities to disturb peace in the Valley.

Earlier this month, the Government informed the Parliament that Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LoC and the International Border (IB) 633 times in just two months of 2018. In 2017, the ceasefire was violated by Pakistan along the LoC 860 times and 111 times along the IB. (ANI)