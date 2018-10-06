Commander Tomy reaches Visakhapatnam safely

[India], Oct 6 (ANI): Golden Globe Race (GGR) participant and Indian Naval officer Commander Abhilash Tomy, who was under medical observation at Ile Amsterdam, was brought to Visakhapatnam safely onboard INS Satpura on Saturday.

Vice Admiral Karambir Singh briefly interacted with Commander Tomy and enquired about his health condition and the rescue operation.

The naval officer has now been shifted to INHS Kalyani, the naval hospital of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) for observation and medical assistance as required.

Commander Tomy, who represented India in the international solo circumnavigation GGR 2018 had suffered back injuries after his yacht 'Thuriya' was dismasted due to extremely rough weather and sea condition in the Indian Ocean last month. He was later rescued by French Fishing Vessel Osiris and taken to Amsterdam for a medical check-up. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inquired about his well being and tweeted, "Spoke to Commander Abhilash Tomy and inquired about his well being. Every Indian is praying for his quick recovery. I also compliment the teams that were involved in his rescue. I have fond memories of my meeting with Abhilash, when he came with the team of INSV Tarini." (ANI)