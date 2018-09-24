Commander Tomy rescued: President Kovind thanks France, Australia

[India], Sept 24 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday lauded France and Australia for helping in the rescue of Golden Globe Race (GGR) skipper and Naval officer Commander Abhilash Tomy, who was stranded in the Indian Ocean near Australia after being injured during the sailing race.

The President tweeted: "Relieved Indian Navy Commander @abhilashtomy has been rescued from his location in the southern Indian Ocean. Appreciate our French and Australian friends for being part of the maritime effort to reach and assist this brave voyager. I wish him a speedy recovery."

On Friday, Commander Tomy, who is representing India in the GGR 2018 on an indigenously built sailing vessel 'Thuriya', suffered a back injury after the yacht was dismasted due to extremely rough weather and sea condition in the Indian Ocean. He was rescued on Monday by a French Fishing Vessel Osiris. "He has been rescued and has been pulled out on a stretcher by French Fishing Vessel Osiris. He is conscious and is in safe hands," navy spokesperson Captain DK Sharma told ANI. According to GGR website, he will be taken to Amsterdam for a medical check-up. The GGR is a race to sail around the globe. The naval officer is the only Indian to have circumnavigated the globe non-stop on the legendary sail yacht INSV Mhadei. (ANI)