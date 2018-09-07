Commercial vehicles on alternative fuel exempted from permits

[India], Sep 07 (ANI): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced exemption of commercial vehicles, buses, taxis and all vehicles running on alternative fuel from the permit requirements at the 58th Annual Convention held by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). As a long-term focus areas for the government, he listed three areas (i) Reduce import (ii) Increase export (iii) reduce pollution.

Speaking at the Convention, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Babul Supriyo said the government has provided incentives for electric mobility and policies would support electric vehicles. He added that "the increased focus on safety, is impacting the technological development in the auto industry."

John Simlett, Global Leader future of mobility, (E&Y) said, "The future will be less about the advanced technology and more about new ways of applying it." When we talk about 'Mobility Revolution' it is more about new and easy ways of applying technology."

Guenter Butschek, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Motors said, "There must be diffusion across industries, a connected vehicle platform, and inclusivity in order to revolutionize mobility. We envision E-mobility as the future with better support through incentivisation."

Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Swatantra Dev Singh said his state is an important market for the auto industry as it is changing considerably. "Road safety has been a key concern for us We have established driver training schools across the state with prime focus in rural areas. We have also started the online tax payment services and perhaps are the first ones to do so." Singh said.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said Delhi has one of the most progressive road safety policy and his government has an ambitious target to bring down the accident rate by 80 per cent. "There is a need for constructive collaboration between the state government and auto industry to tackle challenges like charging infrastructure and using the bus depot spaces for electrification of public transport. We are currently working on an electric vehicle policy and should soon come up with one," said Gahlot.

Pawan Goenka, Past President, SIAM and Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra, emphasised the need for localising advanced technologies as this will help grow the industry and also create new employment opportunities. He said, "The auto industry needs to stay focussed on increasing its share to GDP from current 7.1 per cent to 12 per cent by 2026"

At the inaugural session of the SIAM convention, the speakers highlighted the need for a long-term regulatory and policy roadmap for India's auto sector and moderating GST taxation, as it heads towards a global transition to electric vehicle and future mobility.

Abhay Firodia, President, SIAM & Chairman, Force Motors urged the government to address the need for a long-term regulatory policy roadmap for India's auto sector. Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Anant G Geete assured that the government would soon come out with the new auto policy and assured all aspects of the industry would be discussed with the industry and considered before finalizing the new auto policy. (ANI)