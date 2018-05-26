Commitment not confusion required to take tough decisions: PM Modi on 4 years of NDA

[India], May 26 (ANI): As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government on Saturday completed four years of governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored that his government is a committed one and not a confused one.

The Prime Minister while addressing a gathering here said, "Tough decisions like surgical strikes are taken when the country is governed by a committed government not a confused government. It takes commitment not confusion to take the decision like 'One Rank One Pension'. We are committed towards eradicating black money."

Tearing into Congress, he said that the grand old party only believed in the concept of "family first instead of country first."

"During UPA regime, the Congress party used to run the government through remote control. The Congress party only gave the slogan of Garibi hatao instead of serving the poor. Half the people have no gas and electricity, road connection. There were no washrooms; half the people had no bank accounts. Who are these people? These are dalits, adivasi etc," Prime Minister Modi said.

Further highlighting the might of his party, the Prime Minister said that it was his government which "forced" the opposition parties in Karnataka to come together under one umbrella.

"This government forced the enemies to become a friend. The public knows about it well. Today, around four former Chief Ministers are in jail," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that it is the BJP which led the country on the path of development.

"The people of India gave me the confidence that policies can be changed, situations can be changed and India can be changed as well," the Prime Minister said.

"I believe in working for the people and not out of greed," he added.

Prime Minister Modi further said his government is committed towards the empowerment of poor as they know its importance since many ministers in his government have humble backgrounds.

He also accused the Congress party of focusing on vote bank politics and sidelining the poor.

"Many who are in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Government have lived in poverty and that is why betterment of the poor is their biggest priority. It is a government whose President, Vice President and Pradhan Sevak, all have lived in poverty," he said.

"Why didn't the Congress party realise that the poor are not being entertained at banks? Why didn't the Congress ever see that the lives of poor people also hold value and they also need life insurance," the prime minister asserted.

The Prime Minister also took the occasion to castigate the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha Government and accused it of downplaying the woes of poor.

"There is lack of proper health facilities in several places. The situation in Odisha is bad. I wonder what were the previous governments doing? Even if state governments aren't carrying out their responsibilities properly, the centre is doing everything it can," he said. (ANI)