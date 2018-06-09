Committed for upliftment of all section of society: Telangana CM

[India], Jun 9 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has said the state government is committed for the upliftment of all section of the society.

Rao, who hosted an Iftaar party in Hyderabad on Friday, said, "Four years ago we were fighting for Telangana and by God's grace, we got it. From that time we are continuously developing. We are committed to work for the weaker section of the society."

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owais and many other Ministers from the state government were also present at the event.

Iftar is the evening meal with which Muslims break their fast at sunset during Ramzan month. (ANI)