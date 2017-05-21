Committed to bring positive change in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

[India], May 21 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that the main objective of his newly formed government is to bring a positive change in the state, which can only be achieved through the support and co-operation of different sections of the society.

He made this remark while speaking at the Anti-Terrorism Day function, which was organised by the State Government at the Banquet Hall of 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he also condemned the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack that injured four police commandos near Kwatha village on Friday.

"By hitting somebody from behind is an act of cowardice, and the State Government can't remain silent if such senseless activities continue to happen," he said. He further said that his government is ready to sort out all the misunderstandings and problems through talks, but will never compromise with any organization at the cost of territorial integrity of the state and unity of the people. Commenting on the alleged delay in the release of files by some bureaucrats and officers of the Manipur Secretariat, the Chief Minister asserted that he very well aware of the names of the people who are holding back the files. "The Government does not have any desire to forcibly impose anything against any official. So, I urge them to discharge their duties without forgetting their responsibilities of serving the people," he said. (ANI)