Committee formed to investigate Kolkata molestation case

[India], Dec 4 (ANI): A special committee was formed on Monday to look into allegations of negligence by GD Birla Centre for Education school in connection of molestation of a four-year-old girl.

The committee will also investigate charges of false representation of school's affiliation to ICSE board.

Earlier on December 1, the West Bengal Police arrested two teachers for sexually assaulting the four-year-old girl.

Also, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has formed a three-member committee to investigate into the matter and submit a report within 24 hours.

The school came under ire of its students' guardians after parents of the minor and her doctors said she was sexually assaulted by school's physical education teacher. Principal Sharmila Nath told the school was also conducting an internal investigation into the matter. "We are also doing an internal investigation, and I assure you that safety and security will be given top priority," she said. (ANI)