Committee formed to probe death of Major killed in Nagrota terror attack

[India], Jan 3 (ANI) : Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that a committee has been formed to probe the death of Major Akshay Girish who was killed in Nagrota terrorist attack.

"As assured by the Raksha Mantri, a Committee has been constituted with members, inter alia, as suggested by Meghna Girish to look into the supreme sacrifice made by her son Major Akshay Girish. Meghna Girish has been invited to depose before and assist the Committee," the Defence Minister tweeted.

Major Girish lost his life in the Nagrota terror attack in November 2016 when terrorists dressed as policemen entered the cantonment area and killed seven Army personnel including two Major-rank officers. His mother has been demanding a probe to find out the details of the death of her son. (ANI)