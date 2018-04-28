Committee recommends names for BCCI Annual Awards

[India], Apr. 28 (ANI): A three-member committee of the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), on Saturday, released a list of former Indian Cricketers that they have recommended for the BCCI Annual Awards.

The committee, comprised of Mr. CK Khanna (acting president), Mr. Amitabh Choudhary (acting secretary) and Mr. N Ram (eminent journalist), have recommended Anshuman Gaekwad, former India batsman and two-time national coach, and former India opener, Pankaj Roy (posthumously) for the prestigious Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement award.

They also nominated former India captain Diana Edulji, and Sudha Shah, former India batter and coach for the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award (women). Abbas Ali Baig, late Naren Tamhane and late Budhi Kunderan were recommended for the BCCI Special Award. The BCCI Annual Awards will be held before the Test match between India and Afghanistan in Bengaluru. The list of recommendations is as below: Pankaj Roy (2016-17) - Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award Anshuman Gaekwad (2017-18) - Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award Diana Edulji (2016-17) - BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award (women) Sudha Shah (2017-18) - BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award (women) Abbas Ali Baig (2016-17) - BCCI Special award Naren Tamhane (2016-17) - BCCI Special award Budhi Kunderan (2017-18) - BCCI Special award. (ANI)