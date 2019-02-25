Common Minimum Programme: Left parties to skip Opposition's Feb 27 meet

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): The crucial meeting of opposition parties over the Common Minimum Programme - a collective strategy to fight the BJP across the country in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, will not see participation from the left parties.

The meeting will be organised in Parliament House Annexe Extension building.

On February 13, leaders of six major opposition parties including the Congress held a meeting after which it was announced that there will be a pre-poll alliance and a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) for the upcoming general elections.

The meet was attended by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Aam Aadmi Party Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, NCP president Sharad Pawar, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and others. (ANI)