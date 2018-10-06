Communist leaders laud Rajnath's remarks on Muslims

[India], Oct 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's recent address at an event in New Delhi was deeply appreciated by the leaders of the Opposition belonging to different political parties across the country.

During the address, the Union Home Minister had called "terrorism a crime against humanity" and said, "it was not linked to any religion or caste".

He had also added, "Even Islamic nations have condemned terrorism. Pakistan should take efforts to stop terrorism. I must compliment Muslims in India that they have not allowed radicalisation to spread in the country."

Speaking to ANI, Brinda Karat, a former Member of Parliament (MP) and a member of the Communist Party of India (CPI), said that the Home Minister recognised the role of secularism in this country which is preventing the spread of Muslim radicalism.

“Certainly, the Muslim community in India has a very big role to play. The issue has secular values. I am glad that Rajnath Singh, who spoke in Parliament saying secularism is a dirty word, has now realized that it is the secular ethos of India and the role of Muslim community in India which is preventing the spread of toxic idea amongst the community,” she said.

Another CPI leader, Subhashini Ali, lauded Rajnath for his comments and said, "He has realised that Muslims in India belonging to different sects are very different because of the way in which Islam came to India. It is very different from the other countries."

However, Subhashini pointed fingers at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Uttar Pradesh and claimed that as many as "58 encounter killings have taken place after Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister.”

"Majority of those killed were Muslims, no enquiry has been held, nobody has been punished and no compensation was given. However, in recent cases, some kind of justice has been done. But the policy of Uttar Pradesh government is allowing such kind of encounter to take place. It is creating tremendous unrest among minorities and other people who are facing the brunt of these attacks. Rajnath Singh being Member of Parliament of Uttar Pradesh must intervene to see that this attitude of minorities is not changed by the sufferings and injustices they are facing, "she added.

However, former leader of the CPI (Marxist), Hannan Mollah, was of the view that Singh had stated this in an attempt to divert the attention of the people from the major issues of the country.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "So they are making different statements at the different time only to confuse the people and diverting them to other things. It is true that Muslims are also fighting against terrorism, triple talaq etc, but they can only continue their fight provided the BJP does not encourage Hindu communalism." (ANI)