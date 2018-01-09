Commuters stranded across TN as bus strike enters 5th day

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): Hundreds of commuters were left stranded across Tamil Nadu as the indefinite strike called by transport unions, demanding a pay hike among other things, entered the fifth day on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy to initiate talks with transport employees and take suitable actions to end the ongoing strike in the state.

As the strike continued, the transport department had roped in temporary drivers to resume services in the state.

On its third day, Tamil Nadu Transport Minister MR Vijayabaskar had appealed to bus employees to return to work. The strike, following the failure of talks on wage revision and clearance of pending dues with Vijayabaskar, was declared on Thursday. Transport workers have been demanding for a pay revision to Rs 30,000. However, the authorities have only agreed to pay Rs 24,400. (ANI)