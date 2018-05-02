Compensation of Rs 5 lakh to be paid to late Dey's sister

Mumbai: The special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court in Mumbai has ordered a compensation of Rs 5 lakh be given to the sister of deceased journalist Jyotirmoy Dey.

This comes hours after the court sentenced gangster Chhota Rajan and seven others to life imprisonment in journalist Dey murder case.

The court said the amount will be paid from the fines collected by the convicts.

Journalists Jigna Vora and Joseph Paulsen were also acquitted by the court in the case.

The verdict comes nearly seven years after Dey was shot dead in suburban Mumbai. Rajendra S. Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan, who according to reports had sanctioned Dey's murder, is currently lodged in Tihar Central Jail in New Delhi. Dey had written two books: 'Khallas: An A to Z Guide to the Underworld' and 'Zero Dial: The Dangerous World of Informers'.