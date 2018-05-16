Compensation will be given to victims soon: Varanasi District Magistrate

[India], May 16 (ANI): Following the flyover collapse incident, which took place here yesterday, District Magistrate Yogeshwar Mishra on Wednesday said that they are waiting for the findings that will come in an investigation, which is underway.

"We are waiting for the findings that will come in investigation. I don't want to comment on anything right now. All compensation will be given to victims soon. The death toll is 15 and people injured are 11." Mishra told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, Raj Pratap Singh, a member of the committee constituted by the government to probe the incident had said the investigation in the matter was underway.

At least 15 people were killed and 11 critically injured when a huge slab of a flyover under-construction in Varanasi's Cantt area came down on cars and a local bus after two pillars collapsed. Several people got crushed or trapped under the debris in the incident, which took place in the evening when the traffic was at its peak. Post the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced ex-gratia for the affected families and met the victims at the Kabir Chaura Hospital on late Tuesday night. Union Health and Family Welfare minister JP Nadda also directed Health Secretary Preeti Sudan to stay in touch with the health officials of Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, KR Sudan, the project manager of the flyover, said the reason behind the mishap could only be ascertained after the completion of the investigation. (ANI)