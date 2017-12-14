Complains of MCC violation under examination: EC

[India], Dec 14 (ANI): Hours after Congress created hue and cry over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged road show outside the polling booth in Ahmadabad's Ranip, the Election Commission (EC) assured that the matter will be examined.

"The matter will also be examined", said EC in a presser here.

The EC further cleared the air about the Prime Minister attending the launch of submarine.

"One matter about PM attending launch of submarine came up, it is not under Model Code of Conduct (MCC) jurisdiction and no permission was also sought from the Commission", said Election Commission

Election Commission also said that the allegations made by the Congress delegation are under examination and deliberation. "Last night a Congress delegation met EC over several allegations made by them. EC deliberated and wrote to Chief Electorate Officer to submit his report by mid-day today, matter is under examination and under due deliberation," added EC. EC also clarified that no FIR was lodged against Congress president elect Rahul Gandhi for violating provisions of MCC. "No FIR has been lodged against Rahul Gandhi, he has only been issued a notice under model code of conduct and given 5 days time to respond to it," said Election Commission. Earlier in the day, the Gujarat Election Officer forwarded the complaint of PM Modi conducting roadshow outside the polling booth to District Election Officer (DEO) Ahmedabad. The poll body, however, did not restrict Prime Minister Modi's roadshow in the poll-bound state which fumed the Congress party. (ANI)