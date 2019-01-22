Complaint against Aditya Pancholi for making a death threat

[India] Jan 21 (ANI): A complaint was registered against Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi for allegedly making a death threat to a car mechanic.

According to the complainant, the actor threatened to kill him when he was asked to pay the car repair charge of Rs 2,82,158.

Following the incident, the mechanic registered a complaint against Pancholi at Versova police station.

Police have registered a case under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)