Complaint against Kambli, wife for assaulting Ankit Tiwar's father

[India], July 02 (ANI): Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari's father has filed a police complaint against former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli's wife at Mumbai's Bangur Nagar Police Station.

Ankit's father, Raj Kumar Tiwari on Sunday claimed that Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt allegedly assaulted the 59-year-old by punching him in a Mumbai mall.

She did not stop there and even took off her sandals to beat him.

However, Kambli and his wife alleged that RK Tiwari deliberately brushed his hand against Andrea.

The Bangur Nagar police are now investigating the matter and will take further action after their preliminary investigations. No arrest has been made so far in the case. (ANI)