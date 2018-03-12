Complaint against Sri Sri Ravi Shankar over Syria remark

[India], Mar 11 (ANI): A complaint has been filed against Art of Living founder, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, by an organisation in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur over his Syria remark.

The complaint has been registered by MIM Jauhar Fans' Association in Kanpur's Colonelganj.

The Art of Living founder, in a recent interview with a leading television channel, had said that any delay in resolving the Ram temple issue could result in a Syria-like situation in India.

"If the Ram Mandir issue is not solved, we will have a Syria in India," Ravi Shankar said during the interview.

This comment invited a lot of criticism from all political spheres. However, clarifying his statement the spiritual leader said that it was a word of caution, not of a threat. "Woh dhamki thodi na hai, woh caution hai (It was not a threat, but a word of caution)," he said. (ANI)