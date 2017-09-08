Complaint filed against BJP MLA who said Gauri Lankesh killed for writing against RSS

Bengaluru: A group of Congress workers in Sringeri have filed a police complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party MLA D N Jeevaraj, who said on Thursday that journalist Gauri Lankesh was killed for her statements against the right wing.

"She may have written some things against us in her paper. That is democracy, that is a different matter. But who will pay the cost of her life?" he asked.

Read: Gauri Lankesh murder: A wake-up call for journalists Going further, he also hit out at the language that Gauri had used in her writing, titling her article Chaddigala Maaranahoma (Death of the RSS). "If she had refrained from writing articles like that she would have probably been alive today," he said. However, after a controversy erupted over his statements, the MLA said that his words were misunderstood. Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, along with Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy, held a meeting with the special investigation team investigating the murder to assess progress.