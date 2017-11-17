Complaint filed against Farooq Abdullah, Rishi Kapoor

[India] Nov. 17 (ANI): A social activist has filed complaint against National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and film actor Rishi Kapoor for their views on the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Sukesh Khajuria filed a complaint with District Magistrate against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and actor Rishi Kapoor and sought action against them under section 196 of CrPC, which deals with offences against the State and for criminal conspiracy to commit such offence.

Recently, Farooq Abdullah said that PoK belongs to Pakistan and the fact would not change no matter how many wars are fought over the issue.

On November 12, Rishi Kapoor seconded Abdullah and tweeted: "Farooq Abdhulla ji, Salaam! Totally agree with you,sir. J&K is ours, and PoK is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem. Accept it, I am 65 years old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots. Bas karva Dijiye. Jai Mata Di ! (sic)."

Meanwhile, President of Gharib Nawaz Foundation Maulana Ansar Raza on Friday also filed a petition in Delhi High Court against Dr.Farooq Abdullah for his remark on PoK.

He has demanded that Farooq Abdullah's passport should be cancelled

India maintains that PoK was invaded by Pakistan in 1947.

On February 22, 1994, the Indian Parliament passed a unanimous resolution that demanded "Pakistan must vacate the areas of the Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir, which they have occupied through aggression; and resolves that all attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of India will be met resolutely."

A Bihar court has also ordered filing of FIR against Farooq Abdullah on charges of treason over his remarks on PoK. (ANI)