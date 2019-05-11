Complaints unfounded says Army over concerns raised by candidates on postal ballots

After receiving complaints regarding postal ballots, the Army has said that preliminary investigations have indicated that the complaints are unfounded.

This comes after District Election Officer (DEO) of Leh had received complaints from independent candidates Sajjad Hussain and Asgar Ali Karbalai regarding postal ballots to be cast by service personnel.

"No specific instances have been mentioned in the complaints. However, these have been brought to the notice of the Army authorities who have been requested for sensitizing the concerned officers about the procedures prescribed in this regard by the Election Commission," Leh DEO has said in a statement.

In a further development, Defence PRO, Rajesh Kalia also issued a statement asserting that the Army remains apolitical and will hold this core value in letter and spirit. "Preliminary investigations indicate that the complaints are unfounded and appear to have been made to tarnish the image of Army. In-depth investigation is on to ascertain the details in the most impartial manner. The army remains apolitical and we hold this core value in letter and spirit," read the statement by Defence PRO. The matter is being investigated by a Major General-rank officer heading the Leh Sub Area of the Force. Service voters belonging to defence and paramilitary forces have the option of either voting through postal ballots or through a proxy voter duly appointed by him/her. There are roughly 30 lakh service voters including defence and paramilitary forces who (in many cases with families at family stations) have or will cast their votes through service voter facility. (ANI)