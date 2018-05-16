Complete faith in Guv to abide by Constitution: Ghulam Nabi Azad

[India], May 16 (ANI): As both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress- JD(S) alliance are claiming to form government in Karnataka, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said that the party has complete faith in Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala to abide by the Constitution.

"At this juncture, we have complete faith in the Governor that he will go by the Constitution and not party politics," Azad told reporters, here, adding that the BJP did not have the numbers to form government despite emerging as the single largest party.

As the results of the poll in the state have left Karnataka with a hung assembly, the final decision will be taken by the Governor. Amidst the wait, Congress and JD(S) have accused the BJP of trying to "poach" their MLAs in an attempt to establish majority to form the government. On being asked if they would take the legal route to report their allegations, Azad refused to disclose whom the party would approach. Azad said that both the Congress' Karnataka unit president G Parameshwara and the JD(S) chief ministerial candidate HD Kumaraswamy were yet to get an appointment with the Governor. "Since 12:00 clock, both Congress, KPCC president and newly appointed JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy ji are sincerely seeking appointment with the honourable Governor, so that they can hand over two letters to him," he said. Azad further elaborated that one letter is of legislature party of Congress and another letter of legislature party of JDS. Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on Tuesday evening showed that the BJP won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 37 seats, respectively. Soon after, the Congress announced that it would support the JD (S), taking their total seat share to 117, thus resulting in a fractured mandate. (ANI)