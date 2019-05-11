Computer Baba files reply to EC; says Digvijaya Singh event was religious not political

[India], May 11 (ANI): Namdas Tyagi also known as 'Computer Baba' has replied to an Election Commission notice to him on an event in which he was seen with Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Tyagi in his reply said that the event was not a political program but a religious one.

Tyagi said, "It was a religious ritual, there was no political program, no information was given about where to put any political poster. Some anti-social elements may have put the posters."

"No political speeches have been given here, the invitation was given to common people. The BJP is complaining because the saints are not with them hence the BJP is frightened," he added.

Computer Baba had organised a three-day camp along with Singh and other saints here. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued a notice to Computer Baba after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed a complaint against him alleging that he was fanning communal sentiments while campaigning for Congress' Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Digvijaya Singh. Bhopal will go to polls in the sixth phase of parliamentary elections on May 12, and counting of votes will take place on May 23. In Bhopal, Digvijaya is contesting against BJP's Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. (ANI)