'Computer Baba' resigns from MP cabinet

[India], Oct 1 (ANI): A religious leader popularly known as 'Computer Baba' quit Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government on Monday. He along with four other Hindu spiritual leaders were inducted in Chouhan's cabinet with minister of state rank in April.

Announcing his decision, 'Computer Baba' accused the Chief Minister of not paying heed to his proposals on issues such as the condition of cows and alleged illegal mining in Narmada river. "I discussed the condition of cows and illegal mining in Narmada river but I was not allowed to do anything. I could not put forth the thoughts of saints before the government and therefore, I do not want to be a part of such government," he said while addressing a press conference here.

The seer, whose real name is Swami Namdev Tyagi, accused Chouhan of being against the idea of religion. "We have a system where all saints sit together and decide things. They (saints) said that I failed to make Shivraj government do anything, I think they are right. During my tenure, I too, felt that Shivraj is against religion and he does not want to work on anything for our religion. So I resigned," he added. Earlier in the day before resigning, Computer Baba raised a demand for setting up a special ministry dedicated to Narmada river. "River Narmada is not in good condition, a ministry is required for this, too. Several other ministries will have to be set up. If one wants facilities for cows, then, there should be one for the Narmada as well. The Chief Minister will do what he thinks is necessary," he told ANI. His remark came a day after Chouhan, while addressing a gathering, spoke of setting up a full-fledged ministry dedicated to cow protection. "We already have a Madhya Pradesh Gaupalan Evam Pashudhan Samvardhan Board (MPGEPSB), but I want to set up a full-fledged ministry for the protection of cows. A board has its own limitations as the government only provides small funds to it. But, if an independent ministry is created there will be a better inflow of finances," he had said. (ANI)