Computer Baba takes charge as chairman of 'Narmada River Trust'

[India], June 4 (ANI): Namdas Tyagi, also known as Computer Baba, on Tuesday, took charge as the chairman of 'Narmada, Kshipra and Mandakini River Trust' in presence of the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh.

Soon after taking charge, Computer Baba issued a toll-free number on which people can complain about illegal sand mining.

He has also demanded a helicopter from the state government so that he could do an inspection of the rivers from it.

Computer Baba had campaigned for Congress' candidate Digvijaya Singh in the Lok Sabha elections in Bhopal. (ANI)