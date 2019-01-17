Concept of federal front to create confusion, divide among non-NDA parties: S C Reddy

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): A concept of the federal front is to create confusion and divide among the non-NDA parties, said Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Thursday.

While responding to a meeting held between TRS-YSRCP leaders in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Reddy said: ''A concept of the federal front is to create confusion and divide among the non-NDA parties. These two parties TRS and YSRCP are working on the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is afraid of cases filed against him, following which, he has surrendered before the Prime Minister."

The minister further clarified that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the rally of opposition parties, aimed to oppose the dictatorial policies of the Modi government, on January 19 in Kolkata. However, Reddy did not clarify whether TDP will ally with Congress for the forthcoming state assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Responding to a question whether there will be any alliance, the minister simply said to wait and see. "In order to get rid of Modi led government in 2019, there is need of collective efforts by opposition parties," he added. Earlier while speaking with ANI, YSR Congress Party MP Vijay Sai Reddy said: "TRS party working president KT Rama Rao and his team had an initial discussion with Jagan Mohan Reddy for the formation of a federal front. For exploring the possibility of YSRCP joining the federal front, the preliminary discussion took place on Wednesday." Sharing details behind the formation of the federal front, he asserted: "The objective of the federal front is to fight for the rights of the states. By forming this federal front, all the regional parties will unite and fight for the rights of their states." "Our party president has made it clear that we will support the party at the Centre that will grant special status to Andhra Pradesh. KCR has also consented and agreed for the proposal. There are many parties which are in talks to join the federal front," he added. TRS party working president KT Rama Rao also met YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad. (ANI)