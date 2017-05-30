Condemnatory statements have become DNA of left parties: Defence Experts

[India], May 30 (ANI): Condemning the "downright stupidity" of Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohammed Salim for questioning Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's capability of understanding the Indian society, Defence Experts on Tuesday said, making condemnatory statements have become the DNA of the left parties.

Talking to ANI, Defence Expert Major General (Retd.) P.K. Sehgal said what the Army chief has said is absolutely relevant and appropriate, given the present situation in Kashmir.

"I am amazed at the downright stupidity of the left parties in questioning the capacity and the competence of the chief of the army stuff. What the chief has said is absolutely relevant and appropriate given the present situation in Kashmir. What Major Gogoi did is what the world have never seen before. He saved the lives of many people. The civilians, the polling booth officers.. Sitting in air conditioned offices and making such condemnatory statements has become their DNA and I think it is highly condemnable," he added.

Viewing similar sentiments, Defence Expert Wing Commander (Retd.) Praful Bakshi said General Rawat knows Army better than any political leader who try to make statement sitting in a room.

"As General Rawat has been questioned, well, he was talking about innovative measures used by Gogoi. Gogoi in extraordinary situation took extraordinary step. .I know the Indian army more than them..it is the ethos of the Indian masses. If General Rawat is appreciating him then he knows the Army. He knows Army better and not any political leader who tries to make statement," said the Retd. Commander.

Slamming General Rawat for lauding the 'innovativeness' of Major Leetul Gogoi, the CPI (M) on Monday questioned the former's capability to understand the Indian society.

CPI (M) leader Mohammed Salim said this is not the voice of the Indian Army which he had heard since his childhood.

Expressing concern over the Indian values, Salim said such actions can erode the age-old rich value system.

"This is not the voice of the Indian Army which I have been hearing since my childhood. This is not one voice which we as Indians can defend. There is no doubt about Indians being innovative, but if Indian Army Chief terms it as innovative, then I doubt his capacity and capability about his understanding of the Indian society and what is innovativeness," Salim told ANI.

Salim, however, maintained that they, like all, are proud of the Indian security forces.

"Normally we don't have issues with the serving army officers and we are proud of our security forces who are risking their lives. Our civilisation, administration, society rests on certain values and high morals of the Indian Army and security forces are there because of this rich value system. So one stroke, and this is being eroded," he said.

Army chief Rawat earlier, came to the rescue of Major Gogoi, and said such "innovative ways are required to counter the dirty war" underway in Kashmir.

Indicating his firm approach to counter the insurgency, Gen Rawat said Army would take steps, which would break the clutches of militancy in South Kashmir.

Rawat added that the situation prevalent in Kashmir makes it mandatory for the Army to resort to tough measures. (ANI)