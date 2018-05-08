Condition in Kashmir deteriorated in three years: Omar

[India] May 8 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the condition in Kashmir Valley has deteriorated in last three years.

He made this remark while commenting on a tourist's death due to stone pelting in his assembly constituency

"We are proud of our hospitality and we talk about it to the world. But, what happened is nothing but sad and shameful. Unfortunately, in last three years, the condition in Kashmir Valley has deteriorated," Abdullah told ANI.

R Thirumani (22), a resident of Chennai, died in a hospital after being hit by a stone during clashes in Narbal area on Monday morning. Soon after his death, Abdullah had tweeted: "This young man from Chennai died in my constituency & while I don't support these goons, their methods or their ideology I'm deeply, deeply sorry that this happened at all & that too in an area I've been proud to represent since 2014." In another tweet, he said, "The J&K Govt has failed, the CM has failed, the BJP-PDP alliance has failed. How much blood will have to be shed in Kashmir before the Hon PM realises the gravity of the situation in J&K? When will enough finally be enough?" This is not the first time that tourists have been targetted in Kashmir valley. On April 30, seven tourists were injured when stone-throwers targeted vehicles in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. (ANI)