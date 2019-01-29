Condolences pour in for George Fernandes

New Delhi: Leaders across party lines condoled the death of Former Defence Minister George Fernandes and paid tribute to the senior leader.

Fernandes died on Tuesday morning in Delhi. He was 88 years old. One of the most prominent leaders of the socialist movement in the 1970s, George Fernandes was a senior Janata Dal leader before he founded the Samata Party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Taking to Twitter,wrote, ""George Sahab represented the best of India's political leadership. Frank and fearless, forthright and farsighted, he made a valuable contribution to our country. He was among the most effective voices for the rights of the poor and marginalised. Saddened by his passing away."

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2019

Omar Abdullah: Rest in peace George Fernandes Sahib. You were a tireless crusader fighting for the voiceless, the marginalised & for those that needed someone in their corner. You called a spade a spade & did so unabashedly. You were always a friend & well wisher of the people of J&K. God speed.

Smriti Z Irani: Saddened by the demise of former Defence Minister George Fernandes. An able administrator, a distinguished politician, his contribution towards strengthening democracy will be etched in the hearts & minds of Indians forever. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. Om Shanti.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar: I offer my deepest condolences on passing away of former defence minister George Fernandes. He was a fiery trade union leader who fought for justice. May his soul rest in peace. My thoughts are with his family.

George the giant killer was never slayed in life.. only death could silence the voice of a defiant contrarian.. one of the most charismatic politicians of his generation, embodied the spirit of a romantic era of street fighting politics.. George Fernandes RIP — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 29, 2019

'Only death could silence the voice of a defiant contrarian. one of the most charismatic politicians of his generation,' Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai said of George Fernandes.