Conduct of LDF on Sabarimala temple issue most shameful: PM Modi

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the conduct of Kerala's Left Democratic Front (LDF) government on Sabarimala temple issue "will go down in history as one of the most shameful behaviours by any party and government."

Addressing a rally here, he also slammed Congress-led UDF, describing it as another side of the same coin.

The Prime Minister said, "The conduct of Kerala LDF government on Sabarimala issue will go down in history as one of the most shameful behaviours by any party and government. We knew that communists do not respect Indian history, culture, and spirituality but nobody imagined that they will have such hatred."

Firing a fresh salvo on the Congress party, he said: "The United Democratic Front (UDF) is no better. Congress has multiple stands-they say one thing in Parliament but a different thing in Pathanamthitta. I challenge the UDF to clearly state their stand on the issue. Your double standards have been exposed. Our stand on this issue has always been clear. And, the actions of our party match our words." He further stated that the BJP has always supported the people of Kerala, adding that the people and their aspirations are a matter of conviction for his party. "Left and Congress make tall claims about respect to gender justice and social justice but their actions are exactly the opposite. The NDA government is working towards abolishing the Triple Talaq. Who is opposing us on this? Communists and the Congress," Prime Minister Modi said. "A few days ago, our government had the historic opportunity to pass legislation that gives 10 per cent quota to poor people from the general category. We believe that every Indian, irrespective of caste, creed or community deserves equal opportunity," the Prime Minister added. While saying that the UDF and the LDF are two sides of the same coin, Prime Minister Modi said that both are the same in terms of corruption, casteism, communalism, ignoring the poor and political violence. With the General Elections on the horizon, the Prime Minister's rally is construed as a part of the BJP's focus on increasing their tally of Lok Sabha seats in the state, as the party looks to retain power for the next five years. Kerala has been dominated by the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M)-led LDF and the Congress party led-UDF for the past two decades and has traditionally not been one of the BJP's strongholds. The BJP had failed to win even a single out of 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala in the 2014 General Elections. (ANI)