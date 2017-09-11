Confidence in Haryana as 'a progressive state' is lost now: Sheila Dikshit on Ryan murder case, violence

[India], September 11 (ANI): Coming down heavily on the BJP-ruled Haryana over the murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman at the Ryan International School, Congress leader Sheila Dikshit on Sunday said that the confidence in Haryana as a progressive state is lost after the recent incident of violence, which has happened soon after last month's similar agitation over Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's rape case verdict.

"The confidence in Haryana that it is a good and a progressive state is lost now," Dikshit said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should consider seriously whatever is happening in the BJP-ruled states.

Condemning the murder of the child, Dikshit said that such incidents occurring in good schools have raised the alarm regarding other schools too.

"Such incidents are happening in such good schools; then what might be happening at other schools?" she said.

While investigation into the case is underway, Dikshit has called for a drastic action to send a message to defaulters.

"There should be an immediate punishment on this so that it gives a message that government is serious about the children and their safety," Dikshit told ANI.

Dikshit also condemned the Haryana Police's lathi charge on media persons that happened amid the violence on Sunday.

The school's bus conductor was nabbed on Friday after body of the seven-year-old was found inside the toilet of Ryan International School, with his throat slit.

The school'sprincipal was suspended following this incident.

On Sunday morning, hundreds of people, including parents and locals, held huge protests demanding that the police must take action against the school.

Media personnel were also injured during the lathi-charge and their vehicle was also damaged.

Former Chief Minister of New Delhi, Dikshit also slammed Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the case of a five-year-old girl's rape inside the premises of Tagore Public School in Gandhi Nagar on Sunday.

"The current government of Delhi boasts of so many things they have done but what is the benefit of all that?" she said.

"If such things happen in educational institutions and that too in a city like Delhi, then it is not merely the breakdown of law and order, but our system is also on shaky grounds," added Dikshit.

A five-year-old girl of Delhi's Tagore Public School was allegedly raped by a peon inside a classroom in the school premises on Saturday. (ANI)