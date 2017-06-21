Confident that Sasikala will back Kovind for President: Swamy

[India], June 21 (ANI): Expressing confidence on All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) backing National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said party general secretary V. K. Sasikala is the 'controller' of that party therefore the decision will be in their favour.

"Sasikala is the controller of that party. Whatever propaganda people might say of three faction, four fraction, she is now the successor of the title of the AIAMDK leader and I am sure she will decide in our favour," Swamy told ANI.

Swamy also welcomed Shiv Sena for its support to Kovind.

"I have been saying from day one that Shiv Sena will support us. You cannot take them for granted that they will not have any reaction.but the bottom line is that they will stay with us," he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress Party, Swamy said the grand old party can take part in the fight for the presidential election just for the sake of it.

"Let them file anyone, that is their right but their numbers are with us. They want to fight just for the sake of it," he added.

Earlier, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray told media persons that his party has finally decided to support Kovind for the country's top post.

It is notable that Thackeray had announced that Shiv Sena would not extend its support to Kovind if the Centre was eyeing a vote bank by nominating a Dalit face for the upcoming President polls.

"If someone is trying to make a Dalit a President with the purpose of gaining a vote bank then we are not with them," Thackeray said.

He, however, added that they would extend their support only if the decision was taken for the development of the nation.

Meanwhile, AIADMK's stand on backing Kovind would be decided by Sasikala, party leader T T V Dhinakaran said after meeting her in jail.

Though the main opposition Congress party, Left parties, Bahujan Samajwadi Party ( BSP), Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD), and Janata Dal (United) have not extended support to Kovind, other opposition parties like Odisha's Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and Andhra's YSR Congress Party have supported Kovind's candidature.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday extended his support to Kovind by saying that he is a deserving candidate. (ANI)