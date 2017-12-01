Confident will win UP Civic polls, says BJP

Read latest updates on UP Civic Elections 2017 results - who won, who lost



Lucknow: Amidst Uttar Pradesh civic polls counting, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Mahendra Nath Pandey on Friday said the party is leading with a good number in early trends.





"The Congress, other parties were giving internal support to each other. We fought alone and we are now leading with a good number in early trends," he told ANI.



Till now, BJP Mayor Candidate Sanyukta Bhatia leads in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party (SP) second, the third in the competition is Congress party while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) fourth position.

Counting of votes of all 652 Urban Local Bodies is underway at 334 centers in Uttar Pradesh.

Polling was held in three phases on November 22, 26 and 29.